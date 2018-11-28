Ladies, if you are having a difficult time falling asleep at night, maybe its time to send the hubby to the couch and let Fido up on the bed. Sure he may scratch, move, snore and fart but a study shows women who sleep with dogs get a better night's rest.

According to the Journal of the International Society of Anthrozoology , they collected data from 962 adult women, 55 percent of which shared the bed with at least one dog, 31 percent with at least one cat, and 57 percent with a human partner. The study shows that dogs who slept in their owner's beds, "were perceived to disturb sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security."

As for cats, not so much. Cats were, "equally as disruptive as human partners," and were, "associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both human and dog bed partners."

Also, dog owners also tend to go to sleep and wake up earlier than cat owners.

Source: tandfonline.com