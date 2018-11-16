One of my favorite things is hearing people share their hearts and their art from the open mic. There is something encouraging about watching someone courageously take to the stage and share from places a lot of people aren't willing to go.

Tonight (November 16) at 7:00 pm at the Full Circle Book Co-op in Sioux Falls. A night giving women in our community a voice, all while raising funds for women in need.

Women Waiting to Exhale: A Gathering of Women's Spoken Words , is an event geared toward giving women in our community a voice, all while raising funds for the purchasing of feminine hygiene products for women in need.

The night will kick off with guest speakers, followed by an open-mic sort of to any other lady wanting to read/perform.

Tickets for this event is $5 and all proceeds will go to purchasing of feminine hygiene products to be donated to The Banquet Sioux Falls.

Space will have limited seating and a limited number of tickets will be on sale before the event with a limited number of tickets reserved to be purchased at the door until they are sold out. Beer and coffee will also be available for purchase.

For the complete list of speakers check out their Facebook event page.