Women Veterans Traveling Art Exhibit in Sioux Falls

I love art and our Veteran's so when I saw a press release from our friend Shirley over at the VA with this upcoming event, it's a win for everyone.

Art is a powerful outlet, and beautiful way to heal, and tell a story.

Here is some of the info I received from that press release on today's event:

The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System is featuring a special women Veterans’ art exhibit, today from 4:00-6:30 PM at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center,2501 W. 22nd Street Sioux Falls.

VA’s Center for Women Veterans and the Veteran Artist Program, Inc. have collaborated on this project to raise awareness of women Veterans’ service and sacrifices.

Art work include photos of the women Veterans who submitted the artwork, short biographies and summaries of their creative background.

This exhibit precedes the annual Women Veterans Conference on September 29. Women Veterans of all eras are invited, whether they are enrolled or not enrolled for VA care. Registration is required.

If you would like more info or to register call Brenda Fredericks, Women Veterans Program Manager, at 605-336-3230, Ext. 9-6250 or Shirley Redmond, Public Affairs Officer, at 605-333-6889.

