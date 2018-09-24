Woman’s Screams Prompts Call to Sioux Falls Police

An alert neighbor called police during an early morning commotion that proved to be criminal as events happened both indoors and outdoors in a Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened about 2:30 AM Sunday in the 900 block of N Blauvelt Avenue when a man initiated some unwanted affection.

“Once they got inside his house, he tried to take her shirt off. That’s when she tried to run away. (The victim) has a friend that lives nearby and almost made it to the friend’s house when he caught up to her. He put his hand over her mouth and nose, then half picked her up, half dragged her back to the (suspect’s) house.”

A neighbor witnessed the capture and carrying episode. Meanwhile, Clemens says the assault continued.

“Once they were back inside, he threatened her, punching her and slapping her a couple of times. She continued to scream and yell. Obviously, this is what the neighbor heard and he called police.”

Police arrested the 40-year old Sioux Falls suspect for aggravated assault, simple assault, and first-degree kidnapping. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The 29-year old victim did not appear to be seriously injured.