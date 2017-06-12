Woman’s Headaches Are Really a Spider Living in Her Ear

Daddy longlegs, meet migraine.

Doctors in India were stunned when a woman who was complaining about a headache saw a spider crawl out of her ear .

The woman had fallen asleep and woke up with pain in her ear. When she went to the emergency room, doctors noticed the arachnid and lured it out with a light.

The patient, identified as Lekshmi L, was certainly horrified by the mere thought of the squatter. “I couldn’t think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed the presence of a spider in my ear," she said.

One doctor who worked on the case said, "It is common to see emergency room visits due to the presence a foreign object in the ear and it takes a simple procedure to remove the object...It was a rare to see a live spider moving inside someone’s ear canal." All that proves is obviousness has indeed made it to that side of the world.

If this story hasn't sufficiently freaked you out or you just want to see something really bizarre (isn't that what the Internet is for?), then you can check out video of the spider emerging from the woman's ear here .