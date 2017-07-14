Woman Taking Selfie Destroys $200,000 Worth of Art

Maybe we need to start patrolling selfies.

A woman recently attending an exhibit by artist Simon Birch at The 14th Factory in Los Angeles has gone viral after she destroyed several of his pieces when she bumped into a pillar which set off a chain reaction of pieces falling. All told, it caused $200,000 worth of damage and three pieces were completely ruined.

The person who does something totally wrong at a formal art gallery exhibit -- if that isn't a sitcom moment, then we don't know what is.

You know, a person will take an average of 25,000 selfies in his or her life, but this is definitely one time the phone should've remained in the pocket. We're guessing the woman (rightfully) slinked out of the gallery with her tail between her legs.