Woman Hit by Tire Iron Making Night Deposit in Sioux Falls
It is a part of doing business in Sioux Falls. However, this attempted night deposit turned scary for one woman this weekend.
Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it took place at a bank in the 1800 block of West 12th Street around 10:45 PM on Saturday.
“Just as she opened her car door and was starting to get out, a guy came running up with a tire iron. He swung that tire iron and hit her in the arm and then he threatened to break her leg with it. She still had the money inside the car. She was able to get inside the car and then drove away before he was able to do anything else.”
According to Clemens, the suspect was described as a black man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build.
Fortunately, the woman only received minor injuries and no cash was taken.
