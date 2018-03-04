Woman Dies in Fatal Crash near Humboldt South Dakota

McCook County County Sheriff Department says 43 year old woman died Friday (March 2) on I-90 near mile marker 374, which is five miles west of Humboldt.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Montana at 11:13 PM,

Tony Mangan from the department of public safety described the crash in a released statement.

"A 2006 Pontiac Montana was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway, went into the median and eventually rolled. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene." said Mangan. "The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the McCook County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Ambulance."

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved in the crash.

Last year there were 21,568 crashes in South Dakota between January 1 and December 31, 2017

