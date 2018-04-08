Woman Dies in Crash Near Marion South Dakota

A fatal crash claimed the life of a 36 year old woman on Saturday night (April 7) two miles south of Marion, South Dakota in a one vehicle crash.

The name of the deceased is not being released by state officials pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.

Tony Mangan, Public Information Officer with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety released details in a statement on April 8 (Sunday) "A 2001 GMC Yukon was westbound on 277th Avenue, which is a gravel road, when the vehicle went off the roadway, into the ditch and eventually rolled." said Mangan

"The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene."

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Records of all crashes reported to the states are available at http://www.safesd.gov/ Details will be available on the website approximately ten days after completion of the crash investigation.

