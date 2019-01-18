Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Wednesday Crash Near Salem

A crash in McCook County between a minivan and a tractor claimed the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the situation occurred around 5:48 PM on Wednesday, January 16 about one mile west of Salem on Highway 38. A 1998 John Deere 7810 tractor was going west with its amber lights flashing when a 2013 Chrysler minivan came up from behind and collided with the tractor.

As a result of the crash, the tractor tipped onto its passenger side and the minivan stopped in the middle of the road. The 72-year old driver suffered serious non-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital while the 85-year old passenger was airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries the following day Thursday, January 17.

Driving the tractor was a 28-year old man who was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.