Furious Woman Fed Up Waiting for Chicken Nuggets Calls 911

Fast food wasn't fast enough for one angry customer.

A woman in Waco, Tex. called 911 last Friday because the chicken nuggets she ordered at McDonalds's were taking too long and the restaurant wouldn't compensate her by giving them to her for free.

The woman remained in her car in the drive-thru lane, even though other cars were behind her. Police got wind the woman wouldn't budge when she also called to complain about her culinary injustice.

Unfortunately for her, the boys in blue did not side with her and she failed to get the McNuggets for McFree.

The police department knows the whole thing was ridiculous, confirming as much while detailing the incident for all to see on Facebook.

There is at least one piece of good news for the woman, though: she did get her money back .