Sioux Falls Police arrested a woman for stealing packages from porches.

KDLT News is reporting that 28-year-old Courtney Raelynn Mezacapa was arrested Saturday night after it was reported that she was seen taking packages from porches in western Sioux Falls.

She was also observed earlier in the day in the Riverview hights area in western Sioux Falls.

Police found two packages, marijuana, paraphernalia, and 11 realtor key holder boxes in her car.

Police say that with the holidays coming up they anticipate more reports of porch package thefts in the city.

