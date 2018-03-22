Chloe Lamb's three-pointer with :22 left in overtime gave South Dakota an 85-83 win over Michigan State in Vermillion, Thursday (March 22), sending the Coyotes to the 2018 WNIT quarterfinals.

Lamb's basket came seconds after she turned the ball over, giving the Spartans a two-point lead in the final 43 seconds of the extra period.

USD rallied from a 16-point first half deficit to put them three wins away from their second WNIT crown in three seasons.

In the first two rounds of the tournament, South Dakota had been the team getting off to fast starts, outscoring opponents 46-22 on 57 percent shooting, in wins over Houston and Colorado State. But, Michigan State flipped the script on the Coyotes in round three, hitting a blistering 77 percent from the field in the first ten minutes (13-of-17) to lead 29-13 at one point. Shay Colley scored 11 points in the first quarter for the Spartans.

USD meanwhile had as many turnovers (7) as made baskets in the first.

In the second quarter, the Coyotes found their shooting touch, scoring nine of the first 11 points to trail by just six.

MSU's Taryn McCutcheon later hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Spartans back up by 13.

But USD got three-pointers from Jasmine Trimboli, Jaycee Bradley, and Lamb in the final four minutes to trail by just three (46-43) at intermission.

The third quarter belonged to the defenses, as the two teams combined for just 30 points on 38 percent shooting and MSU still clinging to a three-point advantage.

That lead was two in the final :30 of regulation when Duffy drained a jumper to pull the Coyotes even at 76.

Michigan State held for the last shot and got it into the hands of Colley, who already had 28 points to her credit. But her potential game-winner was blocked by Taylor Frederick, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, South Dakota scored the first four points, but then allowed seven of the next eight points to fall behind by one with :43 left, setting up Lamb's late-game heroics.

Duffy led USD with 25 points. Colley had 31 for MSU.

The Coyotes (29-6) will host TCU in the WNIT quarterfinals, Sunday at 6:00 PM

