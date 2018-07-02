Wish-Bone House Italian Dressing Subject of a Recall

Amazon

Pinnacle Foods is recalling more 7,000 bottles of Wish-Bone House Italian Dressing. The company says a limited number of the 15-ounce bottles were mislabeled and may contain milk and eggs - which can be a problem for anyone allergic to dairy products. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The bottles in question have a 'Best If Used By' date of January 3rd, 2019 and have the same label on both sides of the bottle. If you happen to have a bottle that's being recalled, take it back to where you purchased it or contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

If you have a bottle that's in question, but you're not allergic to dairy products, you can still use the product. It doesn't need to be exchanged or returned. All affected distributors and retail customers have been notified so the affected product can be removed from store shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration has also been made aware of the recall and no other Wish-bone products are included in the recall.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *