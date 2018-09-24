Wisconsonites Trying To Forget Where They Live

Gee, I wonder why the folks in Wisconsin are trying to forget where they live?

Now I'm not sure that's the case, but according to 24/7 Wall Street , the four drunkest cities in the United States all contain a whole lot of cheese-heads.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 18% of American adults regularly consume unhealthy amounts of alcohol, if you really want to get juiced up, head to Wisconsin.

The drunkest city in America is Green Bay, with 26.5% of adults drinking to excess, followed by Eau Claire (26.2), Appleton (26.2) and Madison (25.9).

Now now, keep all those Packer jokes to yourself.

In fact, the fifth drunkest city in America according to this article is also right nearby in the upper Midwest: Fargo at 25.2%.

The driest city?

Well, if you guessed Provo-Orem, Utah...bingo! Just 8.5% of those adults hit the bottle (or tap) in an unhealthy way.