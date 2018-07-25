As part of their "Backpack to School" program, Wireless World will be giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies such as pencils, paper, folders and glue for the upcoming school year. According to the Sioux City Journal , the program, which is currently in its first year, is an initiative involving employees, customers, and vendors.

Each backpack donated to anyone of Wireless World's 44 locations nationwide will be distributed to children in that local area. No purchase is necessary but a child must be present in order to receive the backpack. The date for the backpack giveaway is on Saturday, August 11, 2018, from 10:00AM to noon. Limited number per location, while supplies last.

You can stop by any of the three Wireless world locations in Sioux Falls at 2816 W 41st St, 7760 S Dakota Hawk Ave, and at 5420 E Arrowhead Pl as well as locations in Brookings, Mitchell, Vermillion, Madison, and Yankton.

