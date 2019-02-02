The 2019 Winterfest of Wheels is taking place this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This annual event features some of the sweetest rides you will ever see: from a customized 1933 Ford Coupe and a 1933 Ford Truck, to an award-winning 1955 Chevy Bel Air, to the muscle cars of the 1950s, to some of today's hottest cars.

Racing fan? No problem, check out some drag racers and street cruisers. And if you prefer your things with two wheels, they have that covered as well.

And the best thing is you can enjoy all this beautiful metal while benefitting Cure Kids Cancer. All proceeds from the show go to Sanford Children's Hospital.

The show runs today (Saturday) until 9:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Check out some of the cars at the show below, then check out the rest in person!

2019 Winterfest of Wheels