Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 PM For Sioux Falls and Surrounding Area

The first day of winter is making it's self known with a system that is bringing cold, wind and snow. In response the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 PM Thursday for southeastern South Dakota, including the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory also extends into Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation occurring. Light freezing drizzle
  will transition to snow later today. Additional snow
  accumulations of one to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska
  and northwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any coating of ice from freezing drizzle
  will result in difficult travel conditions. Additional light
  snow later today, along with cooling temperatures, could cause
  untreated wet roads to become slick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling
from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

One to three inches of snow is expected in the SIoux Falls area as the system moves through.

