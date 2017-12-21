* WHAT...Mixed precipitation occurring. Light freezing drizzle will transition to snow later today. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any coating of ice from freezing drizzle will result in difficult travel conditions. Additional light snow later today, along with cooling temperatures, could cause untreated wet roads to become slick. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.