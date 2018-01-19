Winter Storm Watch and Sioux Falls in the Crosshairs

As our intrepid Canadian forecaster Frankie McDonald would say, "A major winter storm is headed for Sioux Falls...be prepared! Get your pizzas, get your Chinese food, get your groceries, don't wait until the last minute! Do it now!"

Although Frankie does tend to be an excitable guy, this time he might have a point. The National Weather Service here in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 3 PM on Sunday afternoon, January 21 through Noon on Monday, January 22.

Predictions on the amount of snow vary, of course, "depending on the track the storm takes", according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp, but 4 to 7 inches has been mentioned.

Take care.

