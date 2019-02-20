Winter Storm Warning For Sioux Falls Area

As of early Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls already had around 7 inches of snow with another 1 to 2 inches possible.

There is a WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until Noon on Wednesday for Sioux Falls and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and northwest and west central Iowa. Heavy snow is expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute making travel very hazardous or impossible.

The City of Sioux Falls has issued a Snow Alert. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 AM on Wednesday, February 20. Plowing of emergency snow routes will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Sioux Falls National Weather Service Forecast:

Wednesday: Snow, mainly before 1:00 PM. High near 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 5. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 16. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.