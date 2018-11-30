The Sioux Falls School District and the South Dakota High School Activities Association have announced postponements due to the winter storm.

Sioux Falls has canceled all high school activities for Saturday, December 1. This includes all practices, games, or anything else going on at the schools. Each school will also be closed to the public.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has postponed this weekend's State Oral Interpretation Festival that was scheduled to be hosted in Watertown. With potentially dangerous travel conditions this weekend, the SDHSAA has elected to move the event to next weekend (December 7-8) in Pierre.

Some events that are still on for the weekend include the Sioux Falls Skyforce game on Friday (November 30) and the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association's high school volleyball all-star game on Sunday. Both events are scheduled to take place at the Sanford Pentagon.