Major Winter Storm Heading For Sioux Falls and Tri-State Area

It's mid-April and we have another Winter Storm bearing down on Sioux Falls and much of the tri-state area of Iowa, Minnesota, & South Dakota. The Sioux Falls are could see 8 - 12 inches of snow with winds above 45 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening. Here is a breakdown of what is coming our way from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

"A potent and complex late season winter storm will approach the region to end the work week. We’ll initially have rain and potentially some thunder Thursday night before Friday night brings a change over to snow or, in some spots, freezing rain.Winds will then increase, leading to widespread blowing snow by late Friday night. The storm will then exit the region late Saturday night. Much of southwest Minnesota will have a period of freezing rain Friday night into Saturday morning, leading to slick roadways. Parts of northwest Iowa look to escape heavy snow, but will have a greater chance of thunder Thursday night."

Forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

NWS

Today: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Rain before midnight, then rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between midnight and 1am, then snow after 1am. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow after 3am. Low around 27. Windy, with a north northeast wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Saturday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Areas of blowing snow. High near 31. Windy, with a north northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 8 inches.

Saturday Night: Snow, mainly before 8pm. Areas of blowing snow before 10pm. Low around 19. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

