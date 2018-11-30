Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Wind This Weekend

As conditions begin to worsen travel is becoming difficult throughout the region with this winter storm approaching. The Sioux Falls Street Department began prepping the city earlier this week in anticipation of ice and heavy snow.

KSFY TV Meteorologist Shawn Cable is reporting that this system will impact much of our region throughout the weekend. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of South Dakota and parts of Minnesota and Iowa along and south of I-90. This afternoon will be cloudy with lingering fog and high temps in the mid to upper 30s.

KSFY TV

Cable says areas of light rain will develop this evening and change to freezing rain and sleet as temperatures fall during the night. Roads and sidewalks will become very slippery. Generally, ice accumulation will be around 0.10" but there could will a few places - Northwestern Iowa, especially - that get between 0.10" and 0.25" of ice.

KSFY TV

By Saturday morning precipitation will change to snow with snow continuing through tomorrow, tomorrow night and into Sunday. In addition to the snow, strong northeasterly wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph will create blowing snow from late afternoon and well into Sunday.

Accumulation amounts will range from about 3 to 6 inches in Sioux Falls, 6 to 12 inches further south along the Nebraska state line.