Winter Local Author Book Fair in Sioux Falls This Weekend

Saturday (January 27) from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM some South Dakota authors will be signing books in the main court of the Western Mall. Get an opportunity to meet local people who have hammered out their dream of having a book inside them, and seeing it published through completion.

It's estimated there will be over 20 local authors at this event hosted by South Dakota Writes. You might find some great books to keep you entertained through the winter months, and you might find some inspiration to finish writing a book inside of you!

For more details on the event, or more about South Dakota Writes click here.

