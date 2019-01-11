Winter Blues Shopping Therapy and More at Downtown Crazy Days

Downtown Sioux Falls offers so much more than shopping, but there is plenty of shopping! The downtown area itself has evolved into a mecca for all things community. Whether you're taking your kids and grandkids to the downtown library for storytimes, (some of them with certified therapy dog, Rocky ) enjoying the pop-up parks from time-to-time, jazz at Fawick Park in the summer, community theater, or Sculpture Walk and a great dinner. Downtown really has it all!

Even during the winter months there is plenty to draw you downtown, the Pavilion offers Free First Fridays in the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Visual Arts Center. 1 Million Cups (a free event held at the Museum of Visual Materials every Wednesday at 9 AM ) offers entrepreneurs in the area a chance to further their education and network with each other.

Sometimes though, during those long, chilly winter months, there is nothing like grabbing a couple of friends, getting out of the house, heading downtown and shopping until you drop. And when you do drop there is a great pub and a great meal waiting just around the corner, where you can examine your finds or lack of them.

Downtown Winter Crazy Days is going on Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19, with numerous merchants offering special buys on merchandise. Some stores will even extend their craziness into Sunday the 20th. Sales and specials can be found at Downtown Sioux Falls .