Bridge Lane Winery is Selling Kegs of Wine

For your next house party or wedding reception, don't go with the same old keg of beer. Instead why not go all in on a keg of wine! Bridge Lane Winery in Long Island, New York is now selling kegs of wine.

The kegs come in 5 different flavors: Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend, Chardonnay, White Merlot and Rose. As for the price,well a bottle of Bridge Lane's wine usually goes for about $20. The keg will run you around $240, which average out to about $9.23 a bottle.

As for the lifespan on these kegs, the website says they can last up to 2 months if using a wine-certified kegerator, 2 days if you use a manual tap. If a keg is way too much for you, they do come in 3 different sizes-750ml bottle, 3L Box and 375ml.

So the next time you get the friends or family together, why not get a keg...a keg of wine!

