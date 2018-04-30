Wine Jelly Takes PB&J’s to the Next Level

To quote the Destiny's Child's song "Bootylicous" - "I don't think your ready for this Jelly!"

Vermont-crafted Potlicker jellies has crafted fine wine into four delicious jellies like the Cabernet and Cracked Pepper jar, which is described on their website as "Cabernet & fresh cracked black pepper make this savory jelly perfect for cured meats & bold cheeses."

Other flavors include Rosemary Garlic Chablis, which is "perfect for baked chicken, roasted potatoes, or over mild cheese." There's also the Burgundy Anise Wine Jelly, which is perfect for slathering on... sorry, pairing with "blue cheeses like Jasper Hill's Bayley Hazen Blue and gamey meats like duck. Use this flavor to poach pears, bake carrots, or slow cook short ribs." Finally, there's the Spiced Wine Jelly, which is "perfect over baked brie, in thumbprint cookies, or on toast."

Of course, I'm not much into baked brie, or thumbprint cookies. And what exactly is a "thumbprint cookie"?

Each 8-ounce jar is handmade and being sold on the website Uncommongoods.com in sets of two for $15 plus shipping.

