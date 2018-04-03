Windshield Shot during Sioux Falls Road Rage Incident

One person was arrested in an apparent case of road rage just outside Sioux Falls along Interstate 90. It happened yesterday (Monday April, 2) near the Marion Road exit.

Captain Jason Gearman of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 3:15 PM. A woman reported that somebody had shot at her with a handgun causing damage to the front windshield of her vehicle. Gearman said she was able to get enough information about the vehicle to give police enough clues to track down those involved.

“The victim in the case followed the individual and got the license plate and our Patrol Division was able to stop them and take the individual into custody. He was the passenger in the vehicle. The driver was a juvenile who was also the owner of the vehicle.”

Investigators found the weapon in a ditch along a county road which turned out to be a pellet gun. Additionally a scale was found that was possibly used to measure narcotics.

The man who was arrested, 18-year old John J. Zimmer faces charges of aggravated assault. Zimmer is also currently listed as an absconder.

It’s possible that charges could be filed against the juvenile driver of the vehicle, but that person has not been arrested. The victim along with her eight-year old daughter who was in the car during the incident were not injured.

