Win Tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

How would you and a friend like to take in all the sights and sounds of the largest Renaissance Festival in the United States: The Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee!

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival began its journey in September of 1971 on a 22 acre field in Jonathan, MN. More than 25,000 people visited the two weekend grand opening of the festival then named A Celebration of Nature, Art, and Life! That celebration has since relocated to Shakopee, MN and has grown to be the largest Renaissance Festival in the United States with an annual attendance of 300,000.

You and a friend can explore a 16th Century European village featuring 16 stages of live entertainment, over 250 artisans in the Festival marketplace, interact with hundreds of memorable characters, and partake of incredible foods!

And if that wasn't enough, you can top off the day by seeing Newsies at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre . That's right, in addition to two (2) tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festive, you will also receive two (2) tickets to take in the show!

