Win McDonald’s Soft Serve For Life! Yes Life!

What’s more, one customer will receive a special “Golden Arches Cone,” a limited edition cone that entitles the winner to free McDonald’s soft serve for life — its version of Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket, sans the tour with a creepy chocolate entrepreneur.

To be eligible for the golden cone, consumers have to redeem their cone offer in the mobile app on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time.