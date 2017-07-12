Win McDonald’s Soft Serve For Life! Yes Life!
A contest of Willy Wonka whale-sized proportions, and a life time supply of of soft serve portions!
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and McDonald's is already running a promotion for people to get free ice cream.
To top things off National Restaurant News may have just published the news Ice cream lovers dream of:
What’s more, one customer will receive a special “Golden Arches Cone,” a limited edition cone that entitles the winner to free McDonald’s soft serve for life — its version of Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket, sans the tour with a creepy chocolate entrepreneur.
To be eligible for the golden cone, consumers have to redeem their cone offer in the mobile app on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time.
For the entire article click here.
Watching the Willy Wonka movie as a kid, the thought of winning a golden ticket or selling an everlasting Gobstopper kept my imagination busy.
I'm sure whoever walks away with the Golden Cone after Sunday will have no shortage of ice cream cone friends.
Sources: National Restaurant News
