Your Chance To Win Up To $5,000 Weekdays Is Almost Here

You know that summer vacation you've always wanted to take but couldn't afford?

Start packing your bags and slathering on the suntan lotion because we're giving you a chance to win up to $5,000 weekdays starting May 29.

We'll give you three chances to win anywhere from $200 to $5,000 every weekday through June 15.

Listen to us starting May 29 for our daily code words. When you hear a code word, enter it here on our website, and you might just get a call saying you won $200 to $5,000.

Thinkstock

Before you start thinking about fanning yourself off in the steamy summer sun with a handful of cool cash, you should know the winning doesn't stop there.

In addition to the daily prizes, on June 15, we'll pull one grand prize winner who will score $5,000.

And here's a little hint from your friends here at the station: The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize. Listen all day. Every day.

The winning starts May 29.

Keep listening for more details, or stay up to date by checking here.