Willow Run Golf Course to Host Tournament FORE Dogs

If you happen to be a dog lover, then next Wednesday is FORE you, and FORE dogs too.

Wednesday, (August 22) Willow Run Golf Course is hosting a golf event to benefit 'Almost Home Canine Rescue.' It's called Putt FORE Pups.

KSFY is reporting the event is designed to help support the work that Almost Home Canine Rescue does throughout the state of South Dakota in regards to assisting, rescuing, fostering and providing a lifetime of love and care for unwanted, homeless, abused or neglected animals.

This special golf tournament was created to honor Nanette Hulscher. Nanette unexpectedly passed away the day after New Year's Day of 2018. According to KSFY , Hulscher's family wanted to honor Nanette by helping to support the wonderful work being done by this organization.

So, if you're one of these people that happens to love the game of golf, almost as much as you love your canine pal, then grab your clubs, your golf buddies and tee off to help support pups all over the Sioux Empire.

The event will begin on Wednesday with registration and lunch starting at 10 AM, followed by a shotgun start at 11 AM. Dinner, along with an awards ceremony and prizes will begin at 4:30 PM.

Get all the details and register to play in Putt FORE Pups here .

Source: KSFY TV

