Will Your Cell Phone Work at The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?

With the population of Sturgis and the surrounding areas swelling during the Motorcycle Rally, Cell phone service has been strained and sometimes unreliable in the past by rally goers.

The 77th Rally in 2017 will bring relief to those wanting to call, text or post online. To help with congestion, AT&T has been installing temporary towers to help data speeds and cell phone coverage up to par.

Mark Kren with AT&T says every year, the number of people using the cell phones to share their rally experience has increased, and because of that, data speeds can get bogged down.

AT&T has set up a cell on wheels tower at the Full Throttle Saloon on State Highway 79, the Buffalo Chip Campground, and a permanent tower downtown. "One of the towers is up on a hill in Sturgis" said Kren. So what this will do is ease the congestion and bring the customer experience to where it needs to be."

According to HomeSlice Group , Verizon and T-Mobile have also set up temporary towers to help with data congestion during the rally.

