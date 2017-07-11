Will the Skies be Clear for August’s Eclipse?

The excitement is building for the August 21 solar eclipse. The moon will move in-front of the sun and cast a shadow across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. This is the first total solar eclipse that has crossed the US since 1979.

The main path of the eclipse will take it across Nebraska, but Sioux Falls will get about 90% coverage. It's going to get good and dark here.

But, experiencing the big show is dependent on the weather. Clouds could be the ultimate party-poopers on eclipse day. NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) took a look at historical cloud conditions for August 21 to see what the chances are for clear viewing.

According to their data, places in and around southeastern South Dakota have a pretty good chance of clear skies on eclipse day. Sioux Falls specifically has a 69.5% chance of mostly clear skies.

Places in the best position to get the total eclipse are in Nebraska, and the data points to a really good chance of clear skies there. Same goes for western and central South Dakota.

Iowa's experience with the eclipse will be similar to the Sioux Falls area when it comes to total sun coverage and chance of clear skies.

Minnesota is just out of the main path, but there will be some darkening. However, the historical trend is for a cloudy day in the Minneapolis area.

You can explore NCEI's interactive map here .

The eclipse will last about 90 minutes. It will pass over the Sioux Falls area around 1:00 PM on August 21.

Source: National Center for Environmental Information

