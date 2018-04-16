Will Spring Ever Get Here? Extended Forecast

What, 15 inches of snow wasn't enough?

KSFY TV Meteorologist Shawn Cable says we’re not done.

According to Cable at KSFY TV we're expecting another round of a wintery mix beginning Tuesday night. This next system will again bring rain that will change to snow. Snow amounts will not be anywhere near this past weekend but Cable is forecasting 2 to 5 inches of snow in Sioux Falls. The greatest amounts could impact northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for extreme southeastern South Dakota and much of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Some cities included in the watch: Sioux City, Sioux Center, Rock Rapids, Worthington, Windom, Jackson, and the Lake Okoboji area. Sioux Falls is not included in the watch at this time, but it is right on the western edge.

