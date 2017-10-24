Will Sioux Falls EVER Be Home to This New Mac n’ Cheese Bar?

I've never wanted a Whole Foods in Sioux Falls more than I do at this moment.

The fancy-pants market known as Whole Foods in Denver will have its very own mac and cheese bar.

According to Woman's Day, (I swear, guys...my wife told me about this) you’ll get your choice of classic mac and cheese, and a variety of flavors including vegan, pulled pork mac and cheese and roasted tomato mac and cheese, and classic mac n' cheese to name a few.

Which begs the question, why isn’t this a thing everywhere?! This has never sounded so good during comfort food season.

I need a fork and a ticket to Denver. Stat.