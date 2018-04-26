Will Sioux Falls Be Closing Any Subway Stores?

Subway has about 44,000 restaurants worldwide, 26,000 in the United States and 19 stores here in Sioux Falls.

All Subway stores are franchises. The corporate office has announced that it will be requiring franchise owners to invest in their local operations with things like more comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, and self serving kiosks.

Subway's corporate headquarters in Milford, Connecticut has announced that in light of these and other requirements as many as 500 stores may close their doors.

According to Bloomberg Subway Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Greco said: “We want to be sure that we have the best location. We focused in the past on restaurant count. We’re focused now on strengthening market share. Store count isn’t everything. It’s about growing the business.””

There has been no word on how this will affect any of the Sioux Falls Subway locations.

Back in 2015 Subway saw turmoil when their TV pitchman Jared Fogle plead guilty to child porn and sexual misconduct charges. He is now involved in a lawsuit against the company saying he was tricked into pleading guilty.

