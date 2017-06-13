I'm usually not one for sharing other websites on our own website but I recently ran across a site you need to check out. It's called 'Will Robots Take My Job?'

It's very easy to use. All you do is type in your occupation and hit 'enter.' Depending on what your job is it'll break it down into categories and then you go from there.

When I entered Radio Announcer it came back with a 'no worries.' It lists what I do at having a 10% chance of being replaced by robots in the near future.

The site also shows the projected growth of what you do, the average salary, and the number of people currently employed in your profession.

Here's a link if you would like to check out what you do for a living. I'd love to hear what you find out.

Source: willrobotstakemyjob.com

