Will Johnny Manziel make a comeback to the NFL?

If you take the way he has finished the CFL preseason into account, he is at least on the right track to make it a possibility.

That said, it is the CFL preseason and Manziel has a really long road back to the NFL if that is truly his desire.

Manziel now a member of Hamilton Tiger-Cats went 12-20 for 88 yards and a touchdown as he helped them score 30 strait points to win over Montreal 30-15.

He is scheduled to be the backup behind Jeremiah Masoli who didn't play yesterday, but if injury or bad play comes Masoli's way, the door could open for Manziel.

That door may be the final one to open if Manziel doesn't handle his business and keep his head on strait, but according to all reports, he has been a good teammate and hard worker as he tries to fight his way up the CFL ranks and eventually back to the NFL.