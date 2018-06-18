Summer is here, and there is no shortage of entertainment and fun things to do in the Sioux Empire. You can now add open mic night at Wiley's Tavern to that list.

KSFY TV is reporting that Wiley's Tavern in downtown Sioux Falls is now opening up the mic to the public all over the area every Tuesday night from 9 PM to midnight. Do you love to tell jokes and consider yourself somewhat of a standup comedian? Maybe singing is your thing, and you want to show off your music talent live on stage? Wiley's gives you that chance on Tuesday nights.

They'll be different entertainers and musicians every Tuesday night throughout the summer, and according to KSFY, many of those musicians are the same people you can catch over the lunch hour on Friday's during KSFY's Friday on the Plaza entertainment series.

Get more information on the Wiley's Tavern open mic night here.

Source: KSFY TV

