Wife Accidentally Backs over 70-Year-Old Husband with Car
A 70-year-old Sioux Falls man is recovering from injuries he sustained after his wife accidentally ran him over with their car.
KSFY TV is reporting the man who suffers from Parkinson's disease, is believed to have fallen behind their vehicle on Wednesday, (November 8) as his wife was in the process of backing out the car from the garage of their home.
Authorities told KSFY TV the man received no life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Source: KSFY TV
See Also: