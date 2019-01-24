Wiener Dog Races Raise Spirits and Dachshund Rescue Funds

By the time the end of February rolls around, my guess is you'll be looking for something to make you smile. If this event doesn't do that for you, you're probably too far gone. If seeing cute, short-legged, pooches strut their stuff on the ice during an exciting Stampede hockey game isn't a reason to extricate yourself from the couch on a Saturday night you may even need some counseling!

But that is just my opinion. What I can tell you for sure is, the 12th Annual Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Dog Races on Saturday, February 23, at 7:05 PM in the Denny Sanford Premier Center is a hilarious event which has had people coming out in droves just to see it or participate in it. The adorable pups will be racing ( or waddling, depending on how well-fed they are! ) during the 1st and 2nd intermissions of the game.

Get your tickets early for the best seats. Make sure you use the ticket form on the Dakota Dachshund Rescue Facebook page and $5 from each ticket sold will go to support their work. You can also use the form to enter your doggies in the races by using the same form.

Ticket orders and racing registrations must be in by Friday, February 22, at 3 PM. You can email your order to Jim Olander (olander@sfstampede.com), call it in at 605-336-6060 ext. 205, or stop into the Stampede office at the Denny. Just remember to use the form to benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue . All tickets will be available at guest services or at registration if you're racing.