Why You Should Apply Sunscreen before You Fly

More reason to slather on that sunscreen. A growing number of dermatologists around the world are urging people to apply sunscreen before they fly .

That's because health officials say those U-V rays are even stronger and more dangerous at higher elevations and can penetrate the plastic windows of a plane.

In 2015, a study published in JAMA Dermatology found pilots and cabin crew showed an increase risk of melanoma due to U-V exposure.

Therefore, dermatologists say it may not be a bad idea for passengers to put on the sunscreen as well as pull the window shade.

Source: AOL

