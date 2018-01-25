Why You Should Apply Sunscreen before You Fly
More reason to slather on that sunscreen. A growing number of dermatologists around the world are urging people to apply sunscreen before they fly.
That's because health officials say those U-V rays are even stronger and more dangerous at higher elevations and can penetrate the plastic windows of a plane.
In 2015, a study published in JAMA Dermatology found pilots and cabin crew showed an increase risk of melanoma due to U-V exposure.
Therefore, dermatologists say it may not be a bad idea for passengers to put on the sunscreen as well as pull the window shade.
Source: AOL
