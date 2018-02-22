Why Will People Be Wearing a Red X on Their Hand February 22?

Slavery is illegal in every country in the world, but still exists in 87% of them. 55% of slavery victims are women and girls. Hard to believe, but absolutely true. The national "End It" Movement and Call to Freedom here in Sioux Falls are aiming to shine a light on this social travesty on Thursday, February 22.

They are asking everyone to draw a red X on their hand and then share pictures or videos on social media tagging @CalltoFreedom and using #CalltoFreedom #enditmovement #endit.

Call to Freedom 's mission is to support and protect victims and survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Sioux Falls and South Dakota. They provide safe housing, along with counseling in areas of mental health, chemical dependency, trauma, career and more.

They also help survivors to navigate a path toward living their lives free from the shackles ( mental and physical ) and people or organizations which may have held them. Job-skill training, prevention evaluation and coordination among community resources for survivors are other invaluable services provided by Call to Freedom .

The End It Movement has numerous coalition partners all involved in some aspect of the effort to end slavery. They have multiple suggestions on what you, as an individual can do to help:

" Organize a 5K / 10K to raise awareness. Host a dance-a-thon to raise money to support our Coalition Partners. Encourage your company to look into your supply chain practices. Tell your school you're in it to END IT by writing a paper on slavery. Host an event on your campus on 2.22.18. Post flyers about 2.22.18 in your dorm or apartment. Bike in a race on behalf of END IT. Get your whole company to participate on SHINE A LIGHT ON SLAVERY DAY. Host a pancake social and make the pancakes red. Make and sell bracelets to raise awareness. Use red shoe polish to tag your car on SHINE A LIGHT ON SLAVERY DAY. Get a tattoo for FREEDOM. Write a song in honor of the men, women and children trapped in slavery around the world today ."

You can find more information on Call to Freedom and the End It Movement online and on Facebook .

Sources: End It Movement , Call to Freedom

