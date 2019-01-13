Why Were Cops on the Rooftops of Hy-Vee Stores Saturday?

'Cop on a Rooftop' made its return to Sioux Falls on Saturday at Hy-Vee Stores throughout the Sioux Empire. Fortunately for the Sioux Falls finest participating, Mother Nature was somewhat cooperative, at least by January standards in the weather department for this part of the country.

If you're not familiar with Cop on a Rooftop, it's not a musical, and it wasn't some big elaborate police stakeout, to help apprehend a criminal from a grocery store.

'Cop on a Rooftop' is part of the annual law enforcement torch run. For the second year in a row, Special Olympics South Dakota and Sioux Falls law enforcement joined forces for a day to help raise money and create awareness for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Special Olympics South Dakota assistant torch run liaison Amy Crawford told KSFY , “People just get a kick out of it because you don't usually see somebody on the roof let alone a police officer on the roof talking to you, getting some jokes going. So it really brightens their day.”

I stopped by two different Hy-Vee stores on Saturday, and I gotta say, the two police officers on roof duty that I saw, were doing a great job working the crowds shopping. Quite a few people appeared to be donating to the cause.

KSFY reports , the goal this year is to raise $10,000. All the money collected will go to help the hundreds of athletes competing each year in Special Olympics.

Source: KSFY TV