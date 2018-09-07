The following post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War . Please tell me you saw Avengers: Infinity War for the love of Galactus.

Even with the deaths of half the Marvel Cinematic Universe , Avengers: Infinity War ends on a note of hope, when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uses his dying breath to activate a space pager to send a message to a previously unseen hero known by a distinctive red, blue, and gold logo: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The story will continue in Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel’s own solo movie coming next year. In the meantime, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has revealed why, of all the space pagers in the space universe Nick Fury could have used, he chose to call Captain Marvel’s.

Feige told Entertainment Weekly :

She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far. So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.

I guess my big question at this point is: If Nick Fury had this space pager all along, why didn’t he call in Captain Marvel when an entire alien race invaded New York City? Or what about when all of the Avengers started beating each other up? I assume this will be explained by the end of Captain Marvel ; the reason she’s only coming into the MCU now. But it does make you wonder: What has Carol Danvers been up to all these years? Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019. Avengers 4 follows on May 3.