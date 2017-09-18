Why Is the Racetrack at Jackson Being Torn Up?

We are reshaping the track to a 4/10th mile semi-banked oval. So basically turns 3 & 4 are getting moved in and we are reshaping turns 1 & 2 so the banking is more consistent. We are also scraping 12” of surface off of the straights and will be adding new sifted dirt there. There are several reasons for this overhaul:

1. We feel a shorter track will provide better racing action.

2. Not as stressful on engines/equipment

3. Less track maintenance

4. More excitement for the fans!