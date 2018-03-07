Why is My Alexa Laughing at Me?

I can think of few things scarier than waking up in the middle of the night to have the in-home listening device, named Alexa, started cackling like a witch. But that is what's happening to owners of the Amazon Echo.

There’s not a prompt and there is no chime like the Echo would normally use before answering a question, she just starts laughing. Twitter and Reddit have both been flooded with comments about the unsettling problem. With one comment which said, “To make it worse, it sounds like Hillary!"

You check out some of the terrifying encounters on Buzzfeed.

No one has been able to offer up an explanation as to why this is happening. But social media says there’s a definite chill factor to it. Some offering tips to unplug it and plug it back in will help.

In the meantime, remember if you are an Echo owner, you can still ask to stream your favorite radio station. We promise not to cackle.

