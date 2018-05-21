Why Are 160 South Dakota Voters Living At Walmart?

Apparently more than 160 registered voters in Pennington County here in South Dakota proudly call a Rapid City Walmart home.

No, I'm serious.

According to the Rapid City Journal, I guess it came to light during a debate between two candidates running for Pennington County Auditor. More than 160 registered voters list a Rapid City Walmart as their address, and in fact more folks list other private businesses.

Candidate James Bialota says he shocked by the news and he'll be updating the voter list is elected. Meanwhile, opponent Cindy Mohler say's the auditor doesn't have the autority to revoke a voter's registration... even if it lists a Walmart address. Mohler is Pennington County's chief deputy auditor.

By the way, whoever wins the June 5 primary will be elected to the job. There are no other candidates.

In the meantime, I guess if you happen to be in the Rapid City Walmart and see a family enjoying dinner while watching 'Wheel of Fortune' on one of the 75" HD TV's, it's OK.

They live there.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article

