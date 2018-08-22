Who’s the Highest Earning Country Music Star?

Luke Bryan has a lot to brag about. A lot, as in a lot of money! He tops Forbes' list of highest paid country music stars.

That means he makes more money singing country music than Garth Brooks. Yes, that's something to brag about.

Well, some of the money these guys make comes from more than just singing of course. Bryan earned an astounding $52 million over the last 12 months, raking in much of it from touring.

He earned the rest from his job as a judge on “American Idol”, as well as through endorsement deals.

Brooks had topped the list for three straight years, mostly due to his three-year world tour.

Here’s the Top 10:

Luke Bryan $52 million Garth Brooks $45.5 million Kenny Chesney $37 million Zac Brown Band $31 million Blake Shelton $28 million Florida Georgia Line $27 million Jason Aldean $23 million Toby Keith $22 million Brad Paisley $20 million Dolly Parton $19 million

See Also: